The impacts of the climate crisis were felt across B.C. this summer with extreme heat, drought, wildfires and flooding.
As a way to draw attention to how Canadian lakes are being impacted by climate change, Living Lakes Canada invited people from across the country to submit photos of their favourite lakes to the Lake Biodiversity Photo Challenge.
Tim Hicks of Castlegar won the “most impactful” category with this spectacular photo of Slocan Lake, located in the West Kootenays.
This photo was featured on Page 1 of The Herald's print edition on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.