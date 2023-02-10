We all become frightened over different things. Depending on where we live, our daily experiences and the various noises around us are repetitive or frequent have a bearing on our response.
If we lived near an airport hearing the roar of an engine preparing for take off, or a low-flying helicopter flying around may be nothing. But, if we lived in a quiet suburban neighborhood, visiting a friend who lives near an airport might test our nerves.
Dogs and their reactions are similar to ours. If a dog has been a pup hidden in a basement until being sold to someone at eight-weeks old, it has been very sheltered and may only be conditioned to house noises such as a tv or music in the background, or maybe the sound of water running and bathrooms noises, but not much else.
So when that young pup gets put into the arms of their new owner, and is inundated with strange and frightening noises, it soon changes from a cuddly ball of fur to a frightened pup. It may not be too happy about leaving their buddies and being thrown into a horribly confusing environment.
We humans have trouble with a changing location, hearing strange noises and dealing with visual surprises, but our reason and understanding can get us through all of that. But, for a dog, they have no ability to work through and reason that everything will be alright. They don’t know there is nothing to be afraid of.
I have really not discovered or learned a set answer to this dilemma except to acknowledge that it is there and for each new pup, or even for a young adult dog there is a need for us to know this is going on and to help them adapt to their new home.
A few things that I have found help are simple and can be expanded upon depending on the dog. Their age contributes to their reaction.
For a pup it is a realization that they don't know anybody. I have discovered I can’t give them their mom or siblings, but I can bring along their scent. So when choosing a pup I drop off a blanket or toy prior to getting the pup home. The stuffy or blanket ends up smelling like their home, maybe the gang they left behind or mom. When I take them to my home, I give them a snuggly area with the smelly stuffy or blanket. Their area should not be large and open but a little closed in, so they don't feel overwhelmed with too much space. Then I let them come to me, looking for attention.
For a dog that is a few months old and is a rehome or rescue dog, I still do the blanket or smelly stuffy, but I carry it with me around my home or yard, to show them this is now their place, and we share it.
Some older pups will chew the stuffy, and if that seems it might be the case, I try to place that beautiful comforting smell onto something they can't destroy but may cherish like an awesome antler or bone, or maybe a kong. When they are feeling stressed and need to work it out with a good chew they are attacking something that is all right to feverishly work on.
I don't hug or cuddle a dog when something frightens them, it doesn't seem to work well. But if something does confuse them, they have learned to go to their safe spot, maybe a cuddly hide away or special bed.
When they realize the strange noise doesn’t hurt them, they will keep venturing farther into their new world with confidence and cuddle up only when they are worn out from all of the games they have been playing with their new owner.
Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton. Email: cakcanada@gmail.com