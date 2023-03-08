Postage stamps of Lombardy-Venetia are popular among collectors. Although stamp catalogues list only 24 regular postage stamps and three newspaper stamps, there are many varieties and reprints.
The region of Lombardy-Venetia stretches across the fertile valleys of northern Italy. In the 18th and 19th centuries, Italy was much fought-over and individual kingdoms and duchies frequently changed hands. Habsburg presence in Italy took root in 1714 following the War of Spanish Succession and in 1815 the Congress of Vienna awarded the newly created Kingdom of Lombardy-Venetia to Austria.
In the first half of the 19th Century, Italian nationalism and risorgimento were on the rise, but by 1849, Lombardy-Venetia was once more part of the Austrian Empire. However, it was a separate political unit having a separate government with administrative centres in Milan and Venice. It was ruled by a viceroy, usually an Austrian archduke, but it had its own currency and postal system.
Austria and Lombardy-Venetia issued their first stamps in 1850. These issues and subsequent issues are similar in design. The colours and “types” of the stamps are contemporaneous and each portrays an Austrian coat of arms or Emperor Franz Joseph profile.
The main difference is that the Austrian stamps were denominated in kreuzers while the Lombardy-Venetia stamps at first used centesimi and later soldi so look carefully through your selection of early Austrian stamps for the usage. The yellow-coloured stamps can be especially difficult to differentiate.
These first six Lombardy-Venetia stamps, plus the 1854 reissue, display the Austrian coat of arms and were printed in sheets of 240 stamps, which were then divided into four sheets, each having 60 stamps, which were issued imperforate.
The 1850 issue of these stamps was printed on rough hand-made paper of varying thickness with a watermark in script letters K.K.H.M. (Kaiserlich Königliches Handels-Ministerium). However, less than 20 stamps out of 240 on these early printing sheets were watermarked. From 1854 until 1864, a smooth, thick machine-made paper without a watermark was used.
Now comes the tough part.
The 1850 stamps are also identified as Type I or Type II. The differences vary depending on the stamp so check your catalogue for individual characteristics. Furthermore, Type III stamps can be identified by the two thin lines around the centre motif. The 1854 printing of these six stamps are all Type III.
Lombardy Venetia issued three imperforate newspaper stamps between 1858 and 1859. These newspaper stamps were used to send printed material such as newspapers and periodicals throughout the postal system of the Austrian Empire. As a result, the Lombardy-Venetia newspaper stamps were denominated in kreuzer and are essentially the same as the Austrian design but in different colours.
Lombardy-Venetia issued its second set of regular postage stamps between 1858 and 1862. This issue was perforated 14 1/2 and embossed and featured the profile of Franz Joseph. More significantly, this issue and subsequent issues of Lombardy-Venetia stamps were denominated in soldi.
This second set of stamps is also divided into Type I and Type II, but the differences here are easier to identify. In each of these five stamps, a ribbon is tied to the back of the head. Type I stamps show the loops in the ribbon as thin and
broken. Type II stamps show the loops as thicker and complete.
The third set of Lombardy-Venetia stamps was issued in 1861 and 1862 and comprised only two stamps. They were perforated 14 and also featured a profile of Franz Joseph. Importantly for the collector, there are no “type” varieties.
A fourth set of stamps was issued in 1863 and a fifth and final set was issued in 1864 and 1865. Both sets display the Austrian coat of arms and were issued in corresponding colours. Differences are that the 1863 set was perforated 14 and not watermarked while the final set was perforated 9 1/2 and printed on watermarked paper. Again, there are no “type” varieties.
Finally, as a word of warning, there are many reprints of the Lombardy-Venetia stamps.
Reprints are stamps printed from the original printing plates but not allowed for postage usage.
Needless to say, reprints usually sell for much less than the catalogue price of the original stamp so check for those reprints before you quit your day job. Happy stamping!
