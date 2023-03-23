On May 16, 1916, Mark Sykes for the British and Francois Georges-Picot for the French signed the Sykes-Picot Agreement.
At that time, the Near East was part of the Ottoman Empire, and this agreement geographically demarcated the line of future British and French influence in this region.
In 1920, following World War I, the League of Nations, with the Sykes-Picot agreement in mind, granted administration of Mesopotamia, Transjordan and Palestine to the British. Administration of Syria and Greater Lebanon went to the French. The Syria mandate included the State of Alaouites and the Sanjaq of Alexandretta.
The State of Alaouites was located in western Syria along the Mediterranean coast. To the north was the Sanjaq of Alexandretta, to the south was Greater Lebanon, and to the east was the State of Damascus. The main city, Latakia, served as the major port for the hinterland including Aleppo and beyond.
Its history goes way back. Beginning in the fifth millennium BCE, Ugarit, located just outside Latakia, was a bustling port on the Mediterranean and traded goods from Mesopotamia, Egypt and Minoan Crete until approximately 1200 BCE when it was destroyed by invaders.
In the early years of the twentieth century, Alaouites was a semi-autonomous territory under Syrian administration within the Ottoman Empire but in 1920, the newly installed French administration rejected a call for a united Syria and divided the territories of its mandate into six self-governing states including the State of Alaouites.
Initially, under the French mandate, stamps of the State of Alaouites featured stamps of France overprinted “Alaouites” in various styles. Then, on 1 January 1925, the French merged the States of Damascus and Aleppo and created the State of Syria, and stamps of Syria were overprinted “Alaouites”.
This again changed in 1930 when the State of Alaouites was renamed Latakia and the Alaouites stamps were overprinted “Lattaquie”. These stamps were used until 1937 when Latakia was reincorporated into Syria and the stamps were superseded by stamps of Syria.
The former Sanjaq of Alexandretta was located in western Syria on the far northeast Mediterranean coast. It is now part of Turkey. To the north was Anatolia, to the south was the State of Alaouites, and to the east was the State of Aleppo. The main city, Alexandretta, served as the major port for Antioch and the hinterland.
“Sanjaq” is a Turkish word and there are various transliterations of this word. A sanjaq is an administrative division of a “vilayet” or larger province.
The history of the Sanjaq of Alexandretta also goes way back. The Hittite Kingdom of Hatti and the Hittite empire flourished in this region from approximately 1700 BCE until 1200 BCE when it also succumbed to foreign invasions.
In the early years of the twentieth century, the Sanjaq of Alexandretta was a semi-autonomous territory within the Ottoman Empire but in 1920, Alexandretta was appended to the French mandate of Syria.
Alexandretta was granted autonomous status in 1937 and issued its own postage stamps only in 1938. The first issue featured Syrian stamps overprinted “Sandjak d’Alexandretta” in various styles. A second issue consisted of “mourning” stamps observing the death of Kemal Ataturk, the president of Turkey.
Shortly thereafter, the Sanjaq of Alexandretta was renamed Hatay, meaning “Hittite-land”, and in 1939 the French formally ceded this territory to Turkey.
Stamps of Hatay were issued only in 1939 and celebrated Turkish administration. After this date, stamps of Turkey superseded stamps of Hatay and the name of the city of Alexandretta was changed to Iskenderun.
Unfortunately, there is another force affecting life in the Near East. Very simply, tectonic plates are massive slabs of rock which make up the earth’s outer layer or lithosphere. In southern Turkey along the Mediterranean coast bordering Syria, the African and Arabian plates are moving northward and colliding with the Eurasian plate.
On February 6, 2013, a sudden movement of these massive plates resulted in a catastrophic 7.8 magnitude earthquake and numerous aftershocks which has now tragically killed more than 50,000 people, and the aftershocks continue.
Once more Iskenderun, Hatay province and the Latakia region as well as much of southern Anatolia and northern Syria are devastated.
