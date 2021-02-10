Up until this week, this winter has been very mild, and our walks and outings have been ridiculously fun and active since I don’t have to worry about the cold.
I am confused at the number of dog owners that I see who put a coat on their dog when it just gets a little chilly. There seems to be a rule that I haven’t been made privy to. I guess the idea is that when the temperature gets near zero we are expected to clothe the dog.
Most dogs consider this donning of coats more of an inconvenience and an inhibitor of movement than a necessity. And to increase the problem, most of the coats I see cover the dogs back, when the chest is what needs to be kept warm. We give them a coat when at most times a good brushing and fluffing up of their coat would accomplish much more. We leave their natural coats long in the winter, and usually let the coat become matted and use the colder temperatures as an excuse to discontinue their regular grooming, thinking the long thick coat will keep them warm and happy. That train of thought creates a bigger problem for the dog. A matted coat is no better than a cheap ineffective winter jacket.
I think worst of all, we walk our dogs where it is safe for us, and that is usually sidewalks where salt has been thrown everywhere. Salt is causing a lot of discomfort if not pain for our dogs pads. The salt, more than the cold and ice, causes the dog to tiptoe down the sidewalk.
So what would a solution be to make our days a bit better? There are dogs that don’t want to wear a coat, and some that love getting dressed to go outside. Look at the fit of the coat. I have noticed some coverings are too tight around the shoulders and front legs. Then I see others that are too big and stiff and rub the dog in the wrong way. We have a habit of expecting that whoever made the coat knows what they are doing. That is not necessarily the case. Clothing for your dog is the easiest thing to make with no expectations. The dog wearing it can’t tell you if it is tight, small, big or ill fitting in any way. So you must be the judge.
The chest of the dog needs to be covered. It’s not a horse that needs a blanket over their back, but an animal that has a lot of contact with the cold on the ground. Take a poodle with their coat cut short on their chest and think about how cold their chest must be on a walk. That gives anyone a good idea what part of the dog is most important to keep covered. So purchasing a coat that only covers the back won’t usually cut it for a dog.
Don’t be fooled about your dog having a long and thick coat to keep them warm if it is matted at all. Brushing the dog does more to keep your dog warm. A fluffy coat filled with air holds in the body heat. A matted coat can cause a dog to be colder, not warmer. Ask yourself if you can run a comb through your dog’s coat.
We somehow think that leaving the long hair on a dogs paws helps them stay warmer, but it doesn’t. It makes it more slippery for the dog and the long hair helps ice balls form. This makes walking very awkward.
I have noticed that most people use dog friendly salt on the ice now, but I try to avoid any salt if I can. Putting on boots helps your dog in bad icy weather and extreme cold. A bit of petroleum jelly also helps protect the cracks in your dog’s pads from the salt irritating them.
I made a new friend this winter. He is very small and has a naturally short coat. He wouldn’t go very far out the door when the temperature dropped to 10 below. When he got a nice cover up coat and conditioned paws, there was no stopping him. He was almost smiling when I saw him on his first cold weather outing.
There are some dogs that need assistance to weather the cold, but many of them just need a gentle hand to help them along.
Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton.