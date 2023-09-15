Do Good beer was brewed at Yellow Dog Brewing this past week. This year the beer style is a West Coast Pilsner. Penticton Beer Week collaboration beer is a fundraiser beer designed to “do good” in our community. Partial proceeds of this year’s Do Good beer will go to support the South Okanagan Similkameen branch of the BC-SPCA. The 5th annual Penticton Beer Week runs from Oct. 13-22.
