Beer

This pictured appeared in the Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 print edition of The Herald.

 Submitted

Do Good beer was brewed at Yellow Dog Brewing this past week. This year the beer style is a West Coast Pilsner. Penticton Beer Week collaboration beer is a fundraiser beer designed to “do good” in our community. Partial proceeds of this year’s Do Good beer will go to support the South Okanagan Similkameen branch of the BC-SPCA. The 5th annual Penticton Beer Week runs from Oct. 13-22.

Recommended for you