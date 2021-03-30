Writing from the heart is the theme of a fun, six-week Writing Out Loud program offered by Okanagan College and the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society.
The sessions take place between 11 a.m. and noon each Tuesday from April 6 to May 11. The Writing-Out-Loud classes are open to those 55 years of age and older and are ideal for all levels of writer, particularly beginners.
Class leader Anita Bains from Okanagan College says no one will see your writing so grammar and spelling aren’t important. Instead, participants in the Zoom sessions will chat about their stories and share ideas in a fun, comfortable writing environment.
This is an easy way to connect with others from the comfort of your own home and explore your creative writing style.
The sessions will be conducted online and help is available to get you connected.
If you questions about Writing Out Loud, contact Anita Bains by email at: abains@okanagan.bc.ca
To register for the program and chat about how to get help to connected for the sessions, contact the Seniors Wellness Society at 250-487-7455 Extension 3, or email: info@seniorswellness.com