Although the term hamburger originally derives from Hamburg, the second-largest city in Germany, there is no definitive connection between the iconic food and the city.
Sold through fast-food restaurants, diners, foods trucks and high-end restaurants, the hamburger has become known simply as “burger” with many international and regional variations.
In Naramata, chef Ned Bell of The Naramata Inn has created a five-star version befitting its well-bred origins. The Inn uses exclusively 63 Acres grass-fed premium Angus cross beef from the North Okanagan. Lightly-seasoned ground chuck and beef fat is seared to order on cast iron before finding its home between an in-house-baked milk bun with a layer of Rocana bacon from Salmon Arm, Okanagan Gold cheese from Penticton and a spectacular house-made emulsion of tomatoes, Naramata honey and Venturi-Schulze balsamic. Crispy onions and fermented potato chips round out the plate.
At Row Fourteen at Klippers Organics in Cawston it’s a farm-to-table burger experience. Chef Derek Gray uses trim from the whole animal sourced from Venator Ranch in Hudson’s Hope to create the restaurant’s lunch burgers. Seasoned solely with Vancouver Island sea salt, burgers are cooked to order and nestled into a house-made potato-sesame seed bun along with a slather of organic cider mustard (made with Klippers Untangled Craft Cider), organic beet ketchup, tomato and lettuce — all vegetables sourced from their onsite farm. The burger is served alongside a healthy portion of warm potato salad.
On the other side of the spectrum comes the smash burger, unapologetically messy and gaining in cult-like status, with food trucks and even a Smashburger restaurant chain devoted to its perfection.
The smash part refers to two balls of ground beef, “smashed” with a spatula onto a rip-roaring hot skillet or griddle to garner thin patties that not only cook fast but produce a crisp, brown crust. An astonishing amount of caramelized onions are added to the stack along with American cheese and a medley of sauces and condiments all sandwiched between a burger bun.
In Penticton, you can indulge in this remarkable phenomenon at Cannery Brewing’s Backyard patio where chef Thomas Bridson is smashing it twice a week at his Tommy’s Burger Shack pop-up.
Bridson cut his cook’s teeth straight out of high school in 2011 when he took a job flipping burgers at the former Burger 55 in Penticton.
“Burgers are my favourite thing to eat and make,” says Bridson, who is indulging his fantasy of owning a food truck, albeit twice a week and in something without wheels. Bridson has been chef at the noted brewery since 2020, and is not just a fry cook. He apprenticed for three years at Brodo under the mentorship of chefs Paul Cecconi and Liam McNulty, where, he notes, he learned creativity, flavour building and the use of seasonal, local products, and earned his Red Seal certification.
He has brought those skill sets to the Cannery’s menu, supplementing the best-selling nachos and pretzel bombs with such things as duck confit and local camembert perogies, prawn banh mi or smoked pork tacos, with lots of housemade pickle-y things, dressings and sauces, and often incorporating Cannery beer into the mix.
“I like comfort foods and recreating the classics,” he admits, adding that his kitchen team also implements ideas and creativity to the menu through the seasons.
Tommy’s Burger Shack is very shack-like, painted a bright blue and fashioned out of recycled wood, but its outdoor kitchen is professionally organized. There are four offerings on the menu: a Cannery Burger with beer-infused sauces and caramelized onions; a Church’s Chicken Sando with double cream brie; the “SJB” Vegan made from a housemade smoked beet patty, and; the original Old Fashioned smash. I opt for the latter to understand its origins.
Two three-ounce burger patties of ground chuck with a good fat quotient are smashed down to order on a 600-degree flat top alongside caramelizing red onions.
Once cooked, American cheese slices are added and stacked into a toasted brioche bun along with Backyard burger sauce — a pickle-y mayo with a tangy kick — ketchup, mustard and Cannery pickles. It’s presented tightly wrapped up and you need to hunker down to devour the juicy, messy indulgence — it’s completely delicious. (Note: you will need extra napkins. There is also a Little Growler Burger for kiddies.)
A lifelong burger fan, Bridson took his smashing inspiration from “various stops along the way”, and pays homage to influences with special guest burgers.
A recent tribute was a Thai smash burger, a riff on Kelowna’s Crasian food truck version. The burger patties were treated to peanut butter, Korean gochujang chili paste, charred scallion mayo, crispy bacon, miso-lime-marinated grilled pineapple, American cheese and a scattering of Plot Twist Farms greens — dieters, look away.
Tommy’s Burger Shack is open Wednesday and Thursday at The Backyard at Cannery Brewing, from 3 to 8 p.m. or until sold out.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.