Good Deeds

From left, Bob Van Balkom, Sally Ginter and David Handy

Rotary Club of Summerland president Bob Van Balkom (left) and member David Handy recently presented a cheque for exactly $5,000.07 to Sally Ginter, CEO of the South Okanagan Similkameen Hospital Foundation. The cash, which is going to the foundation’s $10-million oncology campaign, represents the record-setting proceeds from the Rotary Club’s latest 50/50 draw.

Tags

Recommended for you