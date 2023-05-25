Rotary Club of Summerland president Bob Van Balkom (left) and member David Handy recently presented a cheque for exactly $5,000.07 to Sally Ginter, CEO of the South Okanagan Similkameen Hospital Foundation. The cash, which is going to the foundation’s $10-million oncology campaign, represents the record-setting proceeds from the Rotary Club’s latest 50/50 draw.
Most Popular
Articles
- BC Housing eyeing 600 homes in city's south end
- Meet your Miss Penticton candidates for 2023
- Holiday weekend events guide
- Trout Creek landlord zapped by service charges
- SD 67 unveils planned administrative moves
- Landmark public safety bylaw OK'd
- Vees victory celebration Monday at 4:30 p.m.
- Embattled friendship centre hits back at former boss
- Letters to the Editor (4): Friday, May 19, 2023
- Delicious pit stops on the Naramata Bench
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Community in action
- Public Sculpture Exhibit opens
- Municipal governments respond to public drug consumption amid decriminalization project
- Man arrested after car collides with gates of Downing Street, where UK prime minister lives
- Fire ban lifted in Jasper National Park
- 'Stop normalizing drinking and driving in the N.W.T.'