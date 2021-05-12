Let’s commence this piece with a resounding “Happy 2nd Anniversary” of the opening of the David E. Kampe Tower.
So many wonderful donors helped make this incredibly modern and beautiful building come to fruition. Little did we know two years ago when the tower opened that we would currently be in the midst of a pandemic and how crucial the state-of-art space would become in such a short period of time.
Everyone here at the Foundation is forever indebted to the kind contribution by Mr. Kampe and all of our donors, who have played a monumental role in elevating health care for the South Okanagan.
Unfortunately Mr. Kampe would pass away just a few short weeks after the opening of the tower and we have fond memories of his presence on opening day and significant participation in the ribbon cutting ceremony.
Over the past few weeks we’ve all been looking back at the wonderful stories coming out of the tower, including the many local jobs that were created both in the hospital and with the construction of the building.
Instead of patients having access to the MRI only half the time (and braving the cold in a hospital gown to get one!), it is now running from 7 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week. Staff and patients alike are happy to be in such a beautiful new space.
On the topic of celebrations, the SOS Medical Foundation is so pleased about the arrival of our new Chief Executive Officer, Sally Ginter. Sally joins the team after serving as the CEO of the Ronald McDonald House in Toronto, the CEO of Kerry’s Place Autism Services in Ontario and the Regional Executive Director of the Canadian Cancer Society.
Ginter says: “What I’m most excited about in this opportunity to join the SOS Medical Foundation team, is that there is really no end to the opportunities to what we can achieve together. The SOS medical foundation has an outstanding reputation and has been serving the community for over 40 years. To be able to join this team and bring my experiences while listening very carefully to the knowledge, talents and the ideas of all the wonderful people around me.”
On Sally’s first week on the job she was able to tour Penticton Regional Hospital and said that she was “quite frankly blown away. What a tremendous accomplishment. Not only for the hospital but for the community partners, and donors and stakeholders. To build such an incredible facility that offers all the requirements that are needed for the population. From aging requirements, to the arrival of our newest citizens it’s absolutely astounding what the Foundation has done in partnership with the hospital and I congratulate you all”.
We are truly honoured to have Sally’s knowledge, experience and expertise as the CEO of the Foundation and look forward to what will be an exciting year of growth for our team.
Peter Verge is the communications manager at the SOS Medical Foundation. This column appears monthly courtesy of The Herald.