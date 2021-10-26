The general store, a centralized locale for goods and sundry, finds its roots in the trading posts, an integral part of agricultural settlements across the country.
Many began in tents or a room in a merchant’s house and carried an array of foodstuffs, clothing and essential tools, basically anything not produced on a farm. It was the pulsating hub of a community where even the storekeeper played an important role, providing services from justice of the peace to confidant.
Its central role evolved as communities grew. Enter the corner grocery store, which was swallowed up by 24-hour convenience stores, and then shopping malls, further splintering communities and connections.
Not so the Naramata General Store, where fulfilling the needs of a community is still deeply viable. And its recent sale will guarantee its importance of place.
Purchased by Naramatians David and Cynthia Enns, of 1 Mill Road Vineyard (formerly of Laughing Stock Vineyards) who as part of Mill Road Partners developed the Naramata Wine Vault behind the store, along with other village planning projects in the works.
The iconic store was purchased from Brian Selwood, who ran it for the last 26 years. Selwood, in turn, bought the home/store from Monica and Al Gould in 1990.
The two new faces of this important community hub are the Enns’ operating partners, husband and wife Mike Bernardo and Carole Morton.
The newly minted residents hail from Vancouver where Bernardo gained an extensive background in food and wine – he was named Vancouver Magazine's Sommelier of the Year in 2014 – having spent 20-plus years managing the Vij’s family of restaurants in Vancouver and Victoria.
Morton also brings her years of restaurant experience to the table along with sales, PR and a strong background in graphic design. Both are excited to take the “quintessential grocery store” to the next level.
This doesn’t mean reinventing the wheel but rather a refresh, a re-jig of the layout and generally putting their own stamp on it. A fresh coat of paint, a social media presence, and trimming the trees to bring in more natural light started the process, along with meeting the regulars and learning the day-to-day operations.
With tourist season at a wane, it’s a perfect time to learn the business for the couple, who took over Sept. 30.
Part grocery store, postal and lotto outlet, recycling centre, ATM, deli, wine and beer store, and part museum with vintage grocery artifacts decorated throughout, there’s a lot going on here.
Provisions are thoughtfully chosen and will be improved upon, drawing in local and B.C. producers and artisans, fresh bread from Kelowna, organic beef, Vij’s line of frozen entrees and some great vegan choices. The deli selection is wonderful with fine meats and cheeses, including burrata, rounded out with their daily house made grab-and-go sandwiches, quesadillas, baked goods, dips, granola, soups and weekly specials.
The baking and making is overseen by long-time employee Gillian Martin, who draws from an extensive collection of recipes, including 75 for various styles of Rice Krispie squares, and menus implemented by Selwood. They will remain in place, including Friday’s sell-out lunch special of Redneck Tacos.
Curious? It goes something like this: a lightly crushed bag of Doritos is opened up and readied for hearty layers of house-made chilie con carne, a mix of cheeses, lettuce and hot sauce. And did you know coffee is free every Monday, Wednesday and Friday?
Under Mike’s direction, the wine selection will remain focused on the Naramata Bench but rounded out with savvy picks and rarities from around the globe. (Case in point: as of this writing, there were still a few surprise bottles of 2015 Dr. Loosen Dry Riesling on the shelf.)
Warmly welcomed by the community, the couple, along with their five-year-old son, are here for the long term which includes the building of a new general store on the parking lot side of the property.
The original location will remain open during that time, and any vintage artifacts will be worked into the new build, solidifying the general store’s place in history, the community and the future.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable. This column runs every second week in The Herald.