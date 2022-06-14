Couples Terry and Linda Underwood and John and Carol Renner — all from Kamloops — compete in the Penticton Regional Bridge tournament, Tuesday at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. Although numbers are down significantly from 2019, there are still well over 500 players daily in what’s the largest bridge tournament in Canada. Competing in Penticton this week are players from as far away as Halifax, Florida, Vermont, Toronto, California and Quebec.
The seven-day event continues through until Sunday.