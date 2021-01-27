Cars and semi-trucks whiz by, often doing more than 80 kilometers an hour, within a few feet of Allan Garland as he makes his regular patrol along the shoulder of the Channel Parkway highway.
He’s used to vehicles speeding by — he’s been walking the stretch between Warren and Fairview avenues, year round, for half a dozen years.
Garland is familiar to motorists as the tall, older gentleman who picks up trash along the side of the highway. But trash wasn’t what he really had in mind when he started.
When he retired to Penticton in 2007 following a long career with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, he joined the South Okanagan Naturalists’ Club and began to help with their club activities.
One of the ongoing projects was to help rehabilitate and restore Ellis Creek, behind the Inland Equipment plant near Fairview and Industrial avenues, and later the habitat surrounding the water.
A couple of years ago, the Okanagan Nation Alliance did even more restoration on the same section of Ellis Creek, removing some of the sediment to create a fish passage between Ellis Creek and the Okanagan River channel.
“I stayed to work on Ellis Creek,” Garland explains of his activities once the main plantings were in place. “I saw knapweed and tried to push it back. It was obvious that we had to take out the weeds and get them out of the area.”
Knapweed is a very problematic invasive weed that continues to grow in winter and carries thousands of seeds. It can kill off native vegetation and cause erosion and runoff.
With the approval of staff from the Ministry of Environment, Garland began to clear the weeds along the side of the highway, from Warren to Fairview. He pulled out tall mustard plant weeds, prickly Russian thistles and countless knapweed plants.
“I also saw that there was a lot of human trash, so I started to pick it up,” he explains. He hasn’t stopped.
In the summer, Garland heads down around 5:30 a.m. to check on the drip irrigation lines the City of Penticton installed near Ellis Creek to help establish the new plants.
“I walk the circuit. There were people living under the bridge for a time so there was garbage from that. Most of what I find is food packaging. There’s a bench in the area so people come and have their lunch or take a break and sometimes they leave their garbage.”
There are also things tossed out of the vehicles travelling north on the bypass. In the winter, Garland heads down once or twice a week to clean up the trash along the shoulder of the highway.
People have shown their appreciation for his efforts with greeting cards, gift cards and a well-placed $50 bill by Inland Equipment.
“I came to pick up the trash by the fence and there it was in plain view,” he said. “I suspect they put it on the ground.”
While trash pick-up is important to him, Garland is particularly proud of the evolving health of the landscape.
Off the shoulder of the highway, near Warren Avenue, down a slight slope to the fenced Penticton Indian Band property at The Bow residential development, Garland says the weeds are mostly gone and the native grass has come back.
Pointing north towards Fairview, he celebrates the long native grass visible all along the route.
“The meadow voles live in this grassy area now. They are hunted by kestrels (the smallest falcon) so there are more kestrels now – you often see a kestrel sitting on the wire.”
Garland also notes the rehabilitated Ellis Creek area at the end of Industrial Place has denning stones used by snakes and he was pleased to see a rare northern rubber boa cross a path once, one of several snake species in the area, including some of those listed as species at risk.