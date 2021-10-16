OVERVIEW: The push for action is more intense with the full moon energy combined with mercury returning to apparent forward motion. Many will be more focused on getting going or at least catching up to some degree. Try to maintain a position on any ground gained. Some are trying to work their fantasies into reality for a better fit. Let it go if it does not manifest. Discuss funding with those in control of it or who will be affected by this. Positions shift or change by choice or not as decisions are made. Romantic relationships deepen as they are ready to pop the question; prepare your answer. Buy some time if needed. Consider the responsibilities.
ARIES: You can convince others to come on board by telling them whats in it for them as well.
TAURUS: Dealing with important matters met have to be handled over distance for awhile.
GEMINI: Some pressure is applied to get information or funding. Navigate this very carefully.
CANCER: Do what you can as others may not be as helpful as you thought. Let go of them.
LEO: You may have to rein in your enthusiasm as others don’t seem to be able to handle it.
VIRGO: Work within rules or a framework to gain better status or income while others wait.
LIBRA: Decisions are made and the push is on. This causes a move or change or venue.
SCORPIO: A lot goes on behind the scenes but you are a natural at handling cover info.
SAGITTARIUS: Compare notes with those who have influence or authority. Sort priorities.
CAPRICORN: Be the one to keep others on track and all will benefit in the end results.
AQUARIUS: Serious matters will need to be handled in a professional manner. It works.
PISCES: Press for deadlines to be met in a timely manner. This will benefit all involved.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer.
Email: heather_zais@telus.net.