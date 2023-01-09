Members of the Penticton Shrine Club have finished their rounds and dropped off 244 teddy bears to six local agencies that deal with kids in stressful situations. The stuffed animals were supplied by the local BC Liquor Store through its annual Share A Bear holiday campaign. Presenting the bears on behalf of the Shriners were Bill Martin (plaid jacket) and Bill Guttridge (dark jacket). Pictured with them are representatives from four recipient organizations (clockwise from top left): BC Ambulance Service, Penticton Regional Hospital emergency ward, the South Okanagan Women in Need Society, and OSNS. Bears were also presented to Penticton RCMP Victim Services and the Penticton Fire Department, which aren’t pictured.
