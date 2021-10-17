On April 15, 1912, the White Star Liner Titanic began to sink into the icy waters of the North Atlantic — a terrifying sight as the mass of crafted iron and steel dropped towards the ocean floor.
Many of us have been fascinated by the events. That infamous night captured the complexity of human behaviour and showed the power of sacrificial love alongside the reality of cowardice, selfishness and ego.
People would have been terrified, disorientated, angry and traumatized, in the events that had unfolded.
The massive ship had disappeared, as lifeboats were now peppered around, their passengers listening to the calls of swimmers frantic for saving.
Sadly, the narrative is almost totally devoted to self-serving cowardice; the 1,600 people who had no lifeboat, with only a few pulled from the dark, freezing abyss.
The 18 impeccably fashioned half-empty boats watched on as if blind and tone-deaf to the catastrophe. Brave Third Officer Bert Pitman, a farmer's son from Somerset, cried, “Now, men, we will pull toward the wreck!”
Protesters in the boat responded, “Why should we lose all our lives in a useless attempt to save others from the ship?”
Pitman gave in.
An hour passed as the 25 spare seats sat empty; the 40 passengers listened to the swimmers only 300 yards away.
The story was repeated in each lifeboat.
In No. 2, Fourth Officer Boxhall asked the ladies, “Shall we go back?”
They said no, so Boat No. 2 stayed back, about 60 percent full. On Boat No. 6, the women begged, demanded Quartermaster Robert Hitchens to return; the answer was no, declaring, “we will capsize.”
As the noise thinned and an eerie silence hung in the air, a single boat, No.14, was the only one that came back to aid.
The story of the Titanic has always been a metaphor of a world gone wrong. A broken humanity that is floating on inhospitable waters confused and often powerless to help one another.
It is a portrait of a world urgently in need of reconciliation and understanding of the harmony that comes with a connection with the creator and the character of Jesus.
Even despite the heartbreaking history of the Titanic, there is no doubt that the world needs reconciliation and understanding. Fear, self-centredness, and cowardice must not stop us from being the Good Samaritan.
Let us lead the way in thinking of others in what can feel like disorienting days.
Philippians 2:3-4 gives us these words to live by,
“Agree with each other, love each other, be deep-spirited friends. Don't push your way to the front; don't sweet-talk your way to the top. Put yourself aside, and help others get ahead. Don't be obsessed with getting your own advantage. Forget yourselves long enough to lend a helping hand.”
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna. This is a regular column in the weekend edition.