Jesus certainly seemed to love to talk about small things and show us how a little faith can go a long way.
What comes to my mind is feeding the five thousand. A little bread and a few small fish worked wonders and went a long way in the hands of Jesus, with an abundance of leftovers flowing over the baskets.
Before this miracle, Jesus asked, “How many loaves do you have?”
I’m reminded of Moses and God asking, “what is in your hand?”
For Moses, it was a simple stick that would bring horror to Pharaoh and be lifted at the Red Sea. I have in my mind Charlton Heston, in the movie, “The Ten Commandments,” his white beard and red cloak flowing, arms stretched out, and the simple stick in his hand as lightning flashes in the background, all that is missing is a Harley-Davidson bike, Moses knew a greater horsepower.
The point is, what do we have in our hands?
It may seem insignificant, but the Lord can take and use it to make a difference in this world. Jesus spoke about a mustard seed, a tiny seed that would grow to shelter many animals; he praised the widow who brought the smallest offering, two pennies, to the temple; Jesus saw the offering as the most profound gift, a small, generous, sacrificial and from the heart.
We might say, all I have is a stick, a piece of bread, a fish, a small coin and a tiny seed, yet as we trust those resources to God, He can do some amazing wonders.
Habitat for Humanity is a Christian housing ministry that started as a mustard seed dream planted in the mind of Millard Fuller.
The Habitat concept was simple; homes would be constructed collaboratively with the impoverished through donated labour with no-interest loans. It would be achieved through the work of unknown Christians and small churches.
People believed that Fuller was a dreamer, a crazy man who travelled around the country in his car with printed leaflets and a dream in his heart. People wondered what change this would make, a drop of water in a vast lake of homelessness.
Today, Habitat for Humanity is in thousands of locations in more than 100 nations worldwide. Over 600,000 families live in homes built by Habitat.
What seemingly insignificant thing are you holding in your hand and heart?
I’m sure the Mom who sent her son with his simple bread and fish lunch for her son had no idea of the difference it would make.
“It is the smallest of all seeds, but when it has grown it is larger than all the garden plants and becomes a tree, so that the birds of the air come and make nests in its branches.” Matthew 13:32
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.