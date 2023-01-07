A half century is not long in terms of art years, but it’s still cause for celebration at the Penticton Art Gallery.
While the gallery actually came to be in the 1950s, it was not incorporated until November 1972, thus the kickoff to the 50th anniversary later this month.
Gallery curator Paul Crawford is inviting people to help by sharing works from their collections, particularly ones that have had an impact on their lives.
“It’s a celebration of the things that we own, that have touched our lives,” said Crawford. “It’s about the art of the every person, of what we own and live with and how they can transform and enhance our lives.
“The stories are as valuable as the objects and I just really want people to be able to come in here and relate to all of it. Art and art collections are not necessarily what you see in textbooks, but it’s what’s important to you.”
A collector his whole life starting with bottle caps, rocks and stamps, Crawford’s own contribution to the exhibit is something that changed the course of his life.
It’s an old photograph in a broken frame he purchased for $4 from the Salvation Army Thrift Store in 1990.
When he took the portrait picture out of the frame he learned it had been taken by renowned Canadian photographer Yusuf Karsh in 1942 in Ottawa.
At the time he decided to write to the artist and received a letter back from Karsh with a signed, self portrait.
“I was hooked,” said Crawford. “I never thought it would be that easy to connect with one of the more famous artists in the world.
“If it wasn’t for that picture, I wouldn’t be here talking to you today. It has changed everything that has happened to me since finding it and where it has led me today.”
However, he stressed that it’s not as important who the artist is, but more the personal value of the piece.
“We want people to realize that it’s all valuable,” said Crawford. “There are no wrong answers and if it brings joy to your life I’m sure it would bring joy to other peoples’ lives.
“The real challenge is that a lot of people don’t think of themselves as collectors or that what they have is of value.”
The exhibit will also be a an opportunity to celebrate the value of institutions like the gallery and it will show what a group of like-minded individuals can do.
Along with hoping to start an ongoing discussion on the topic, he is planning a series of lectures to demystify art institutions, showing how accessible art and the people are who create it.
Those wanting to participate should have their contribution and the story behind it to the gallery Jan. 16-20.
For more information, email: curator@pentictonartgallery.com