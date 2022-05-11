With warmer weather — and longer daylight hours — in the cards, there’s no better time to bask in the great outdoors, take in the fresh air and dine al fresco.
Whether a backyard feast, a picnic in the park, a lakeside cookout or something more curated, food just seems to taste better when eaten outdoors.
For a bit of trivia, the word picnic originates from 17th century France’s pique-nique — marrying the verb piquer (‘to peck’ or ‘to pick’) with the noun, nique (a small amount or nothing whatsoever).
The City of Penticton has tweaked the word with ‘Picnic-ton’, a ‘Love Local’ campaign reinstated this year to encourage families and friends to get outdoors, enjoy food and the spirit of conviviality. Stay tuned for two Saturday picnic pop-ups slated for June. But in the meantime, you can nail your picnic game by taking advantage of the glorious parks and beaches right now.
From May 1 to Oct. 31, responsible adults can enjoy alcoholic beverages again this year at designated parks and beaches across Okanagan and Skaha Lakes. You can check the locations at penticton.ca/picnic, because the key to a great picnic is location, location, location.
The “love local” campaign also wants you to put the culinary world into your picnic basket by supporting local businesses. That means ordering takeout — from vegan, Italian and Greek, to fish & chips and Mexican — all wrapped up with some Picnic-ton swag. Through an interactive map via the penticton.ca website, there’ll be a list of designated 10-minute parking spots located downtown to pick up takeout orders, as well as other information, including a map for you to scope out amenities such as washrooms, splash pads and playgrounds.
A reminder that with great picnicking comes responsibility, not only with any alcohol you’re consuming, but remembering to pack out everything you pack in and dispose of it responsibly.
For something curated and one-of-a-kind, Covert Farms Family Estate in Oliver is offering private picnic experiences.
Located on the farm’s 650-acres, guests can cozy-up in the rustic, open-air log cabin overlooking the breathtaking landscape, with farm animals and bouncy pillow in view, and dig in to a feast the includes locally-made charcuterie, artisanal cheese, the farm’s seasonal fresh veggies and a bottle of Covert Farms wine.
After, guests can enjoy a self-guided farm tour, jump on the bouncy pillow or enjoy farm games. (Heaters will be provided on cooler days.) New this year at the regenerative farm and winery, is a Private Campfire Cookout. Guests can pre-book their very own fire pit along with a ready-to-grill kit. Kick back on the rustic benches surrounding the fire pit, with a blanket for stretching out. The cookout kit includes long skewers for impaling Two Rivers organic hot dogs or smokies, fresh buns, Covert Farms fresh salsa, ketchup, mustard and relish, a s’mores kit complete with a square of Lindt dark chocolate, plus a paleta from local farm-to-stick ice pop champ, Nummerland.
Adults will receive a half bottle of wine — either white or red — while the kiddos can sip on locally-made organic juice. (Bonus points go to Covert’s use of reusable and compostable packaging throughout.) The two-hour experience includes free time for kids to enjoy farm games and jumping pillow. The private picnics or campfire cookouts are available Wednesday through Sunday in spring and fall, and can be booked directly through their website, covertfarms.ca
Whether it’s a retro cooler brimming with homemade picnic fare, a take out banquet or booked curated feast, aim to find your picnic sweet spot this year.
