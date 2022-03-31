Darth Vader’s “Imperial March” playing in the background, let’s explore the empires of North America on stamps.
The Vikings arrived in 1000CE, exploring from “Newfoundland” to “Nova Scotia” (Canada 1986, 2000). Little is left here but York, England has a wonderful trove of artifacts to see (Iceland 1930).
The British made Newfoundland their very first colony in 1583 and this association is still seen in the longest stamp set of the Royal Family (Newfoundland 1897). It remained a colony until 1949 when it joined Confederation. It was not a given that it would.
France was not far behind, settling at Quebec City in 1608. The tercentenary is celebrated on a great engraved issue (Canada 1908). Of course, things blew up; the 7 Year’s War saw Quebec become British — sort of. At the famous Plains of Abraham Battle, Wolfe defeated Montcalm. These two figures appear in the 1908 set.
Canada expanded but not all went smoothly in many ways. Memorable in this context is the Red River Rebellion led by Louis Riel that disputed Rupert’s Land’s annexation. History revised sees him on a 1970 issue.
Our southern neighbour saw the landing of English settlers at Jamestown VA in 1607 (USA, 1907). Nearby Williamsburg is a great attraction as a reconstructed town. A beautiful 2020 U.S. stamp shows the 1620 Mayflower landing, which begins history for most Americans.
Administration costs of the American colonies was high; the unlucky (and unhealthy) George III imposed the Stamp Act. The Boston Tea Party (USA, 1973) boiled into open revolt. The British, running out of money and manpower chose to hold the West Indies not America — how values change.
The “Americans” had lots of outside help. Lafayette (USA, 1957, 1977) secured French funding. Benjamin Franklin acted as envoy and graced the first USA stamp in 1847. Notwithstanding he had been “British Colonial Postmaster.”
France too ran out of cash in the Napoleonic Wars, selling “Louisiana” to the USA for $15million in 1803 (USA, 1904). Now an almost mythical Battle of the Alamo in 1836 (USA, 1956) led to the “purchase” of Texas. War broke out with Mexico with the U.S. reaching Mexico City. The border settled to its modern form although one wonders if it eventually won’t matter.
Conflict on the U.S. northern border broke out in the War of 1812. We won! Sir Isaac Brock is honoured on a 1969 stamp which depicts him and the monument of the important Battle of Queenston Heights.
A Spanish Empire also tired by war and administration costs was picked off by the U.S. in the four-month Spanish American War. Now truly an Empire, the U.S. absorbed the Philippines, Puerto Rico, Guam and Cuba. Here the pretext for war was the “Sinking of the Maine” (a false flag), (USA, 1998). All these colonies used U.S.-produced stamps as did the Canal Zone which was a commercial coercion, now returned to Panama. Guantanamo remains a very strange remnant from this era.
Both Puerto Rico and Guam remain in limbo. Hawaii was conveniently picked off by US marines in 1893. The 1959 statehood stamp acts as a great travel guide.
The Marshall Islands, once part of the German Empire, contains Bikini. Famous for the swimsuit, the population was forcibly removed in 1946 to allow the atomic bomb tests. Images of the blasts are frightening indeed. The Russian Empire sold Alaska to the U.S. for $7.2 million in 1867 (USA 1909).
The Second World War saw the Japanese Empire attack Pearl Harbor (USA, 1991) and occupy Kiska, Alaska. The long road back saw the epic battles of Midway (USA, 1984 and Aitutaki, 1995), Iwo Jima (USA, 1945) and Corregidor in the Philippines (USA, 1944). The final clash saw the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki (Micronesia, 2005).
The Empires of Rome, France, Spain and England (Canadian map stamp of 1898) all saw their zenith. None have gone quietly and all have exhausted their treasuries and manpower. Layers of history, culture and countless people have been crushed as, like tectonic plates, these behemoths have battled one another.
We now watch in horror and in real time one such event (once again for the oldest living generation). We are hoping for the success and souls of the plucky “Alliance” but Darth Vader is a formidable and heartless foe, not to be underestimated.
