The Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre Society and its clients benefit greatly from the generosity of Robin Agur and his family.
In 2020, the society had a unique opportunity to purchase a vacant lot next to its existing location in Summerland United Church.
The purchase would allow the society to secure for the future its current location in Summerland’s downtown business zone. Robin Agur stepped up with a $150,000 (no interest, no mortgage) to make up the difference needed to complete the purchase. The society was able to retire that mortgage recently, one year earlier than planned.
At a recent meeting to thank Agur for his support, he surprised the society with a $25,000 donation for future operations.
“Robin’s contributions not only directly help those in need, but also provide motivation and encouragement to other donors, staff and volunteers who keep our society alive and effective,” said Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre Society board president Janet Peake.