The Candle Light Charity Gala in November was the perfect combination of glamour and goodwill thanks to the dedication of George Bergquist and Stephanie Alm Salsnek.
The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation was the grateful beneficiary of this fundraising event that raised almost $50,000. Inspired by the evening, as of 2023, the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation has adopted the gala as their new, and only, signature event.
I remember the day that George came into the Foundation office to share his vision for an event that he had been imagining for nearly a decade and now was the time.
From that point on, he and Stephanie worked tirelessly to make the gala a reality. It is the Foundation’s pleasure and privilege to wrap our arms around the evening and make it a key part of our annual fundraising.
The legacy of George and Lorraine Bergquist will continue to be part of the gala, and we value the trust and confidence given to us by their family. I would like to thank Stephanie for the critical role she played to make the gala a reality and deeply appreciate her support of the Foundation’s commitment to continue on with George’s vision.
“It was a privilege to work alongside my dear friend George,” Stephanie said. What a gift it was that he was able to experience the gala before he passed away in January. I am immensely proud and delighted that our efforts were so very successful for an inaugural event and that it created such an impression with the SOS Medical Foundation.
“The gala will always hold a special place in my heart and I am thrilled that the Foundation has embraced it as their signature event. I will continue to lend my support in any way to keep George’s dream alive and thank all those who supported, and will continue to support, this wonderful and meaningful event.”
The Foundation is delighted that the Penticton Lakeside Resort’s east ballroom is booked for Nov. 25, 2023 and we look forward to working with them again. Save the date!
—
Love is in the Care!
The only thing better than chocolate and flowers, is letting someone know you are thinking of them. When donating to our Love is in the Care campaign, an e-card is sent to the person of your choice. Let that relative, best friend, teacher, or healthcare hero know what they mean to you. Please either visit our website or contact the SOS Medical Foundation to make your donation.
—
SOS Café serving up compassion
Did you know that the SOS Café, is part of the SOS Medical Foundation? Did you know that profits from the café go towards health care equipment and patient comforts? This is only possible because of the wonderful volunteer workforce at the SOS Café. This month, we are featuring volunteer Marilyn Wiens.
Marilyn has volunteered at the SOS Cafe for two years. She continues to volunteer as she feels that the SOS Café is a good fit for her as she enjoys meeting new people, and making a difference in the community. She grew up in Blubber Bay and she fondly recalls taking the ferry to Powell River for her final two years of high school.
Once married and living in Kitimat, she raised her sons and worked for Canada Post. After a transfer to Trail, she continued her work with Canada Post then moved to Penticton once she retired. This move brought her closer to her oldest son and his family living in Summerland.
Marilyn makes the most of Penticton’s outdoor activities and is one heck of a ukulele player.
—
Sally Ginter is the Chief Executive Officer of the South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Medical Foundation. If you would like to donate, you may do so online at sosmedicalfoundation.com, call 250-492-9027, or send your donation via mail to SOSMF, 550 Carmi Avenue, Penticton, BC V2A 3G6.