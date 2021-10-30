Leona MacDonald and her dog Skye dressed as pirates for a Halloween bike ride on the new lake-to-lake cycling route, Friday night. The family-friendly event was organized by members of the Penticton and Area Cycling Association and attracted about 50 cyclist... plus two dogs.
