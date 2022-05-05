As a food writer, and a cook piqued with a culinary curiousity, my palate is prone to wanderlust.
The pursuit of delicious flavours, an obscure ingredient or dish, has led me on some tasty travels, to far flung locales and places closer to home.
Case in point: when moving here almost six years ago, it was a pleasant and unexpected surprise — in a city of this modest size — to discover the quality of Japanese food on offer.
Japanese Kitchen Kura is one such stronghold in Penticton, defying the odds set in an unglamorous mini strip mall, flanked by fast food outlets.
Celebrating eight years in business and holding strong, the 12-seat Kitchen Kura, owned by husband and wife team chef Mikio and Yuko Yoshii, provides a solid and delicious menu of Japanese surefire culinary hits, coupled with some signature dishes that sets it apart. While offering popular mini noodle combos at lunch, and sashimi and roll combos at the dinner hour, the name Kura means storehouse in Japanese, a place to safekeep family heirlooms or treasures. Herein lies a clue to further explore the menu beyond its combos and California rolls.
Mikio and Yuko hail from Shiga, Japan, close to Kyoto, where they ran a successful Izakaya — a casual but often boisterous place for drinks and snacks — for 10 years. It was during that time, in 2008, that they saw a recruitment ad for a chef at Penticton’s Isshin restaurant that set the ball in motion for a move to Canada. (The couple first met while they both were on working holidays in Vancouver, in 1993.)
Chef Mikio arrived here first to settle in, and after a year, Yuko and their two children followed. From Isshin, came work at a Thai restaurant, and over the next six years, the gaining of more experience and confidence for the couple to open their own place in Canada.
They built Japanese Kitchen Kura from scratch, in what was a former upholstery storefront. It is modest of décor, along with the kitchen. With no industrial stainless steel or exhaust fans, there’s no deep fryer working overtime for tempura, nor is pan-frying allowed.
That sacrifice means thinking outside of the bento box. With only a domestic oven and rice cookers, steaming, cooking or boiling of ingredients fuels their menu. One treasure to discover is chawanmushi, a savoury egg custard, steamed to order. Set to a wobbly consistency, every spoonful reveals another jewel-like discovery: a prawn, a piece of chicken, salmon, spinach, shiitake mushroom and gingko nut — absolutely delicious.
Another flavourful find is the shumai —steamed pork dumplings, made in-house. A mixture of ground pork, mushroom, ginger, Chinese cabbage, along with sake, soy and sesame oil, are stuffed into dumpling wrappers, steamed and served with a soy-vinegar dipping sauce and hot mustard paste for a fiery blast.
While five different treatments of udon soups are on offer, the real standout gem is the tantanmen ramen: a deep bowl of ramen noodles luxuriating in a hearty miso and sesame broth with an even heat provided by Thai chilies, topped with steamed Asian greens, while ground pork provides the protein heft — a comforting respite, especially during winter. In summer, the kitchen offers the cold ramen specialty, Hiyashi Chuka, a kind of chef’s salad on noodles with the likes of barbecued pork, shiitake mushrooms, egg, cucumber, tomato and wakame to name a few, set in a soy-sesame dressing.
On the sushi side, inside-out rolls and smaller hosomaki are on offer with lots of wonderful fresh seafood and vegetarian options to choose from, including two signature rolls: kimchi and cream cheese —spicy, pickle-y, juicy, creamy — and a yam roll with corn flakes for crunch (remember, no deep fryer) and cucumber.
Pre-Covid, seafood specials were on offer ranging from fresh yellowtail (hamachi) to sea urchin (uni), and the Yoshiis hope to bring that back in the future. During the last two years, with take-out the norm, the couple purchased a standing fridge and freezer for take-home Japanese provisions.
Find edamame, natto (fermented soybeans), miso paste, red bean pastries, aburaage tofu, mackerel, and thin sliced beef or pork for hot pots or stir fries. And I’m addicted to their housemade miso-marinated sablefish – an essential go-to for a quick and tasty dinner. A small selection of dried spices, seasonings, noodles, and sugary treats round out the selection.
Dine in or take out, discover the treasures in store at Japanese Kitchen Kura. They're guaranteed to satisfy any palate's wanderlust.
Japanese Kitchen Kura, 1445 Main Street, 778-476-1138, japanesekitchenkura.com
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.