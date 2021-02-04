Volunteers from the South Okanagan chapter of the Kidney Foundation have been able to expand their Warm the Soul campaign, which provides small gifts to local hemodialysis patients during their in-hospital treatments.
Kidney patients often suffer from poor circulation, making them colder than the average person. Since 2018, volunteers have been delivering socks to patients at Penticton Regional Hospital.
This year, they were able to expand from 50 local patients to include more than 200 patients in all Okanagan hemodialysis centers.
Gift packs included thermal socks or toque, and information on ways to connect with others.
That includes the Kidney Friends Circle, a group on Facebook people can join to meet online with other kidney families, share lived experiences, and learn about upcoming events, like monthly Zoom meetings with feature speakers.
The Kidney Foundation also offers a formal peer support program called Kidney Connect, which can be reached by calling 1-866-390-7337 or visiting www.kidney.ca.
Kidney disease affects one in 10 Canadians, particularly vulnerable populations, such as Indigenous people, children and the elderly. The risk rises with age, and is higher than diabetes or heart disease. Kidney disease and its treatments may also lead to significant financial and social consequences for patients and their families.