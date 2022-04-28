Described by the CBC as the “hottest” guitar ensemble in Canada, the Montreal Guitar Trio will be performing at Venables Theatre in Oliver, Sat., May 7 at 7:30 p.m.
South Okanagan Concert Society executive are more than thrilled.
The Trio was a huge hit when they performed here in pre-Covid days and anyone who heard them will undoubtedly be back to get their tickets quickly and inform their friends.
Tickets are available online at venablestheatre.ca or in person at the theatre box office, Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thanks to the generous support of loyal sponsors, the Concert Society is able to offer tickets at $27.50.
For more than 20 years, the trio’s virtuosity, rigour, creativity and impressive stage presence has won converts all over the world. Humour and interaction with the audience go hand-in-hand with this group in hundreds of concerts.
You can hear them in prestigious venues across North America, Europe, New Zealand and Australia or you can hear them right here in Oliver.
The trio is composed of guitarists Sebastien Dufour, Glenn Levesque and Marc Morin performing on Bruno Boutin guitars. They first met as classical music students at the University of Montreal. Their conservatory background hasn’t stopped them from tackling flamenco and tango, nuances of Indian and Arabic music, rock music by Queen and Rush or even Ennio Morricone’s music for spaghetti westerns.
Throughout the years, the trio has collaborated and shared the stage with world-renowned ensembles and artists such as the Orchestre Symphonique de Quebec, Jorane, Solorazaf and Don Ross. In the past decade, their most memorable collaborations have been with the California Guitar Trio when both ensembles joined forces to give unforgettable concerts that included brilliantly performing rock classics from The Beatles and David Bowie as well as some of their original compositions. Together the two trios perform individually but now about half their gigs are as a sextet together.
This has invigorated both groups and speeds past classical oriented guitar acts to embrace a wider contemporary repertoire. Together the two trios created and released a new album “In a New Landscape.”
In 2017, the Montreal Guitar Trio launched its seventh album “Danzas” at the Theatre Outremont in Montreal, which pays tribute to the great composers of Spanish music.