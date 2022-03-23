Can’t teach an old dog new tricks? Certified canine instructor Lisa Fox may have just the ticket for you.
Following her retirement from WorkSafe BC and at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Penticton woman decided it was time to do what she truly loved, working with people, and especially their dogs.
So she got her certification from the California-based, internationally-recognized Do More with Your Dog! and started her training service, T Dog T earlier this year.
“When I retired and with COVID you couldn’t go anywhere or do anything, so I took it out on my dog Rider. I now call him my pandemic dog,” said Fox with a laugh.
“During this time, I’ve been taking him out for walks and training him, he’s been my lifesaver.”
Rider is a miniature Australian Shepherd who is just a bundle of energy on four legs and has excelled at all levels of training his master has put him through on the way to her certification.
“It’s just so easy to train him and he’s just a ton of fun to work with and has really helped me along through all this,” said Fox. “I’ve always had good dogs and the reason is because I train them properly, I know how to motivate them, it’s just natural for me, I guess.”
Her skills training ranges from basic obedience moves like sit and stay to more complicated capabilities like walking backwards up a tree, always popular at outdoor gatherings with friends.
For Fox, a pooch’s age or even physical abilities do not disqualify them from signing on with her.
“Yes, I am teaching old dogs new tricks, I’ll refuse a dog for being too young, but I won’t refuse a dog for being too old,” she said. “Even if they’re blind or hard of hearing or just have three legs, you can still teach them and it just makes the dogs and their masters so happy.”
It is actually the dog owners who Fox trains and she finds it so rewarding to see the expressions on the humans as they succeed.
“So when people come and say they don’t know anything about doing this training or tricks, because the novice level is really easy, it’s very easy for them to get success,” she said. “Once they have that success they have the confidence to do more complicated tricks because they have that foundation.
“Some people just want to do it for fun, just doing things with their dogs and other people are a little more structured and want to get the title and certificates.”
Each training session is just shy of an hour and costs from $20 to $25.
Fox is currently accepting new clients for the spring and for more information message her at 250-315-3535.