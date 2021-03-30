An interactive new telephone program launches next month to help seniors connect in a group to chat about fun and interesting topics, all from the comfort of home.
Tele-Talks is a free program that will operate on Tuesdays and Fridays beginning April 6.
“Tele-Talks was developed from the COVID-19 restrictions and a desire to provide all seniors with a safe way to visit and engage with others in a social setting,” said Elmie Saaltink, president of the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society.
“The wellness society also recognizes that not all seniors have the ease of mobility or access to computers so Tele-Talks offers a great way for stay-at-home seniors to have fun and stay connected.”
Tele-Talks start times vary but are usually 10 or 10:30 a.m. Sessions run for 30 to 45 minutes.
On April 6 and 20, the Tele-Talks session will feature brain teasers and a variety of word games, fun facts and random trivia. Participants can also offer their favourite riddle, head scratcher or mind bender.
On April 9 and April 23, TED Talks will be featured on a range of interesting topics. The 18-minute TED talk will be followed by an open discussion.
On April 13 and 27, it’s order in the court and real court cases with wacky twists. Tele-Talkers can put their heads together and sort out bizarre stories and implausible scenarios. Guilty or not? You be the judge.
To sign up for any of the free Tele-Talks sessions, call the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society at 250-487-7455 or email: SeniorsWellnessSociety@OneSkyCommunity.com
Once you’re registered, you will receive a reminder call 30-40 minutes before your session. A few minutes before the start time, you will receive an automated call from the host. Push 1 to join the session.
Tele-talkers can simply listen in if they prefer or jump into the discussion. Participants will only be known by their first name and no other information will be shared.
Seniors Wellness Society staff are putting together additional Tele-Talks topics and welcome suggestions. Future topics include local and distant history, poetry and literature, Canadian connections, favourite things and travelogues.