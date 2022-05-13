In celebration of the Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, the Peachland Little Schoolhouse is hosting a Street Party in the garden of both the Little Schoolhouse and St. Margaret’s Anglican Church, Brandon Lane, on June 4 between 1 and 3 p.m.
Residents and guests are asked to bring their own picnic and The Little Schoolhouse is supplying tables and chairs for about 60 people along with tea, lemonade, and a special Platinum Jubilee cake.
Admission is free and Melita Ree will be heading the entertainment with a sing-along.
Peachland’s event is modelled after the many celebrations and street parties planned across the United Kingdom that June weekend