I had an old friend that I met a few years back leave me too soon.
Although he was old, high into his senior years, he still worked full time and took very seriously everything and everyone around him.
He was always watching, paying attention and looking to see how he could help. He had worked for years in a prison as a PTSD service dog, and was retired when he was passed onto a woman who needed a good friend and assistant.
He loyally walked with her and made her days bearable.
But life threw him another change when his colleague could not keep him as she was going to go to a place where he was not necessary and could not be accommodated.
But willingly he complied to his reassignment and was given to me. Our relationship was short, so to speak, as I was only taking on the task of finding him a peaceful and loving retirement home.
It didn’t take long at all for him to find his final home with a couple that not only wanted a companion, but were pleased that he was well versed in helping people with PTSD.
He never really could stop working, and found that although he was supposed to be retired, whenever he came across someone that was desperately in need of his services, he was always there to help.
During the summer there had been some very serious fires in the area, and there were those that had lost their homes and had been relocated. He should have been on a leisurely walk in the mall, when he began pulling his owner across the mall to a woman and her young child.
He put himself against her leg, and looked at her longingly. The woman dropped to her knees and began crying. Hugging him she looked up at his owner and said, “How did he know I needed him? I just lost my home. We are trying to buy some things we need before we go back to the hotel, and I feel so desperately lost in life right now."
Although we see retirement in our senior years, dogs don’t seem to know that is what is expected. They know their work, when they are needed and what they need to do. But some seem to stand out more than others, and for us, “Sage” was one of those special dogs.
Sage had spent his life being a part of someone else’s day. He knew to be available, to help and to always be there for whoever needed him.
I can’t miss him, because he will always be there for so many of us in our memories. I do wish he was still around, but I know that nobody can live forever.
But somehow, he went too soon, without anyone really being able to say how much he influenced their lives, helped them through a tough day, and made us smile without even trying.
I just needed to say this today, because I know we all have dogs that have been a part of our lives and they all leave us too soon. We all feel sad, a little bit empty and nobody seems to really understand just how much of a loss they are in our lives.
But they are, and we should not be sad that they are gone, but feel blessed that they were a part of our lives.
Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton. Email: cakcanada@gmail.com. This is a recurring column in The Herald.