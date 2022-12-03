This Advent weekend, we are considering the word, 'peace.'
Last month I travelled to Winnipeg for a week, unfortunately departing on that ill-famed and disastrous Sunday when the Western Canadian computers overheated and promptly crashed. The airline struggled to find solutions, and I was trapped at Kelowna Airport for hours consuming Triple-O burgers. Then I missed my connection from Edmonton and wandered around in the early hours of the morning, seeking a hotel to grab a few short hours of sleep; there was no room at the many inns or even a stable.
What should have taken three hours of light, pleasant travel took 10 times the time to arrive in, “Manitoba, Canada’s Heart Beats.” I felt discombobulated. Peace evaporated into frustration and confusion among the thousands of travellers. Unparalleled lineups felt overwhelming, and many sleepy souls curled up on the hard floor, waiting for any whisper of departure news.
I reflected on how easily peace can depart, unlike our planes. Peace is a powerful word, particularly when we consider the conflicts happening worldwide when we think about the scenes in Ukraine, power stations being attacked, the electric grid being incapacitated, and fake bombs dropping.
Darkness has descended in a season that should be full of joy and sparkling festive lights as a wave of refugees seeking warmth and shelter in European cities, fleeing cold and horror.
When I compare my little travel glitch, I am humbled, if not feel a little absurd. It is hard to understand what refugees must experience.
This week my daughter encouraged me to watch the Netflix film “The Swimmers,” the story of two sisters travelling from war-torn Syria on a risky voyage to Europe and reaching Germany, then on to the 2016 Rio Olympics.
The sisters heroically used their swimming skills to save others in the dark waters of the Mediterranean Sea and today advocate for the rights of refugees. With these thoughts swirling around my mind, I was reminded that Jesus was a refugee soon after
His birth. Knowing that King Herod was intent on destroying this child, the family escaped South through the arid region to Egypt, finding shelter probably in the Jewish quarter of Alexandria, awaiting the news of King Herod's death (Matt 2:13-15).
At Christmas, we remember the vulnerability of Jesus the baby, born to a teenage mother, who was not married when she conceived, born to a poor family, born in a noisy and rank stable. God left the comfort and splendour of his heavenly home to show us love; he identified with all of our pain, even taking to the road and fleeing injustice and terror.
Proverbs 31:8-9 encourages us to, 'Speak up for people who cannot speak for themselves. Protect the rights of all who are helpless. Speak for them and be a righteous judge. Protect the rights of the poor and needy.'
May we know God's strength to wage peace.
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.