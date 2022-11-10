I think the worst thing we have to tolerate in the confusing season between fall and winter is the kamikaze wasps accosting everything because they are not sure what they are supposed to be doing.
Not only do they seem to be unhappy about their plight, but daily their attitude worsens. Flying a round, dive bombing anythng in their way and making sure that everything they come in contact with is as irritated as they are.
As we have warm sunny days and long walks with the dogs, the rest time seems to be impossible no matter where we stop.
I love pulling over to a coffee shop and getting a cup for myself and resting, visiting and soaking in the day. But no matter where I go, there are wasps trying to make me hate where I am and move out of their way. I would move out of their way if I only knew where that was, and still be outside.
We have been talking and visiting, only to watch wasps land on someone's head, hat or fly around their back.
When they do fly where you can see their approach, the more you wave your hands around to dissuade them from landing, they become more irritated and determined to stay right there.
For a dog, their plight is so much worse. Not only do they have the wasps to deal with, but spiders that are discombumerated and wandering around the grass, grasshoppers that have multiplied with the dry weather, flies that love dogs any time of the year, and ants that can be an annoyance we don't even see. Some of them bite too. But for the dog they can't move as they are on a leash. They can’t swat things away. The only alternative they have is to shake their heads or try biting the annoying bugs. And that's where the problems begin.
A dog should not get a wasp in its mouth, and it most certainly should not get a few of them in their mouth. I have seen this
happen too many times and a dog can have a serious reaction to the bites.
Their presence can increase or decrease hourly since the fall progression offers cooler weather at times, with the sun still warming up the air enough to support their outside behaviour.
When temperatures drop wasps and other bugs slow down, or just become totally immobile until the day warms up. This can cause an easy target for a dog to bite at them, thinking of them as an irritant that needs to be dealt with.
All year round I carry benadryl for my dogs. It’s a good and quick remedy for a dog that may have a reaction to the bites. Their heads can swell, breathing can be blocked and the dog can become very immobile. Giving them benadryl can help the dog quickly be able to tolerate the bites, or if things are worse, help you have some time to get to the Vet to have them taken care of.
Dogs are not always protected by their nice coats, quick response or stoic behaviour. A very observant dog, who always went out with the kids, saw a nest of wasps coming full storm out to fight a battle after their nest was distured by kids playing. The dog immediately began biting at the wasps, getting many in her mouth. She needed a dose of benadryl and a drive to the vet.
I try my best to pay attention to where I sit, and let Pearl move herself if she seems to feel it is necessary. I watch other people and dogs in the area to see if anyone is uncomfortable or irritated by flying insects. I need to keep her safe, happy and well. I don't want her to decide to just stay in the house until winter descends upon us and the wasps disappear. That’s just not my idea of fun.
Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton. Email: cakcanada@gmail.com