Tickets for the Naramata Garden Tour on June 18 sold out in five days. The Naramata Garden Club and the Friends of Summerland Ornamental Gardens thank local media and businesses who supported them and the purchasers of the tickets. They look forward to hosting the ticket holders and sharing the beauty of the gardens on display and the other charms that the community of Naramata offers to its visitors.
