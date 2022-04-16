Around the same period as Jesus, numbers of self-proclaimed Messiahs would come and go — they would spark a movement with enthusiastic rhetoric, gather a group, then spread their message through the small towns and villages.
Then, when the Roman and Jewish rulers could no longer stand the dissension, they would stoop down and crush them, driving them out of existence. So ended many Messianic movements by the mighty hand of the establishment.
The word Messiah means deliverer, the one who is regarded as a saviour of the country; Israel’s devout, expected a Jewish Alexander the Great to ride into Jerusalem on a blazing white warhorse, liberate the nation from the injustice, oppression, and tyranny.
Then we have the arrival of Jesus, born in a tiny village called Bethlehem, raised in a dead-end town in the north, who taught mainly around tiny rural Galilee.
No swords, no bandit battles, and no secret assassinations; in other words, no cloak and dagger revolutionary activity.
One of history's great mysteries is why this movement did not collapse once the authorities finally arrested Jesus in the small hours of the morning. They had watched his arrival on a donkey five days earlier, witnessed Him clearing the temple, His arrest in the Garden of Gethsemane, dragging him in darkness to stand before six different court appearances, all while most of his disciples scattered to the four winds in fear.
The authorities inflicted horrific humiliation on him, violent interrogation, mocking and whipping, then compelling him to carry his cross to be crucified; as the sky turned a thunderous grey, Jesus gasped for his last breath.
The end of another radical Messiah movement, good job, team, high-five, let's go back to our palaces and privilege.
But then history shows something different; historians have agonised to understand how it was that the Jesus movement did not collapse but exploded in a way that no one had ever seen or imagined; from the third day, Easter Sunday, the faith grew exponentially.
Everyone thought Jesus was dead; Joseph of Arimathea thought that because he offered to give him a tomb, the Roman Centurions certified he was dead.
They all knew about death. The women who took the spices on Sunday morning thought he was dead, as they were finishing off the burial rights and asking who would move the stone? Until they met an angel in white, which alarmed them.
“He isn’t here! He is risen from the dead, just as he said would happen. Come, see where his body was lying.” Matthew 28:6
The answer to why the movement did not simply collapse.
Because Jesus, on the third day, exploded from the tomb, and the movement was propelled to change the world.
Christ is risen.
He is risen indeed.
