Community

This photo, taken on the front lawn of LocoLanding (which is closed for the season) appeared on Page A3 of The Herald's print edition of Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

 Staff

Chili, an 11-month old miniature dachshund was among the precious pups to steal the show at a recent walk and playtime presented by Penticton Dachshund Lovers, a local Facebook group.

