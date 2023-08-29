Musaic Vocal Ensemble is pleased to announce the appointment of a new choral director, effective immediately.
Zach Goerlitz is a classically trained singer and certified conductor from Capilano University. He has a bachelor's degree in performing arts, a master’s degree in music degree from the University of Toronto, and completed his bachelor’s of education at the University of B.C.
Goerlitz has worked as a conductor, music director, music clinician, adjudicator, tenor section leader, composer, audio engineer and freelance singer in many ensembles and organizations throughout Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa, Kelowna, Oliver, Penticton and Summerland.
He’s excited to build relationships within the community and to make great music come alive with the singers, musicians, audiences and supporters of Musaic in upcoming seasons.
The first rehearsal of the new season will take place on Monday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Summerland.
Anybody interested in joining the auditioned choir is invited to contact either the president Andrew Holder via email at andrewholder21@gmail.com, or the secretary, Alice Unruh, at aliceu2003@hotmail.com, for more information.