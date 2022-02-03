"Frame of Reference," the first show of the new year at The Long Gallery in Penticton, opens Thursday, Feb. 10.
The show combines the collaborative efforts of Jenny Long and award-winning photographer Robert Kennedy.
“I wanted to do a joint show of abstract nudes and I mentioned my idea to Robert as he has an exquisite collection of his work at the gallery of wetplate-collodian photographs involving female nudes," Long said in a press release.
"Living in Europe and also being impacted by art in New York, Berlin, Amsterdam and San Francisco, where nudity is embraced in its beauty rather than sexual nature, fuelled my creative desire to do this work.”
The show runs through March 6 at 374 Main St. Both artists will be in attendance on opening day from 3:30-7 p.m.
"This show represents an expression of my deep respect for the divine feminine as referenced through the goddess cultures that predate and eclipse the current paradigm. This show is the culmination of many years of investigation and skill mastery, but also the early stages of a fuller realization of the possibility of ideas and executions of this work,” said Kennedy.
"Frame of Reference, for me, is about representing the female body in a way that transcends its immediate social and politicized implications and translations into recognition of the sublime. It is an invitation to see past social and cultural conditionings and to explore the intuition, sensuality, mystery, inclusion, creation and oneness of the feminine. This show is sharing two distinct mediums with a common goal and thread joining to create artwork from a place that transcends time and space."
The Long Studio opened in 2017 and Jenny Long is known for her custom artwork and abstract portraiture. The studio – winner of several "Best Of" accolades – offers a contemporary and approachable "high-touch" gallery housing diverse artwork by resident artists and others from across B.C.
Kennedy has received multiple awards over the years for a variety of work most notably in fashion, travel, portraiture and advertising. One of particular note is the 2019 Vancouver Fashion Week Recognition Award for his contribution to the Vancouver scene over the past 25 years. He now resides in the South Okanagan.
On the net: longgallery-studios.com