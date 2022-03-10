By Many Hats Theatre Co.
To all our unbelievably patient and dedicated audience!
We are writing to share the news that we have all been so desperate to hear! Live theatre is going live again!
We are beyond thrilled to let you know that we are reopening the Cannery Stage with a fabulously appropriate play for our unique time from Canada's favourite playwright Norm Foster.
Thursday, April 7 is opening night for Foster's heartwarming and hilarious Hilda's Yard!
You won't want to miss this one; the perfect antidote to two years of lockdown!
--
Lemonade is for people who use the front door!
It’s an exciting September day in 1956 for Hilda (Jane Pilkey) and Sam Fluck. (Vance Potter) who are newly on their own since their thirtysomething children Gary (Jason Lane) and Janey (Dianna Zumpano) moved out, they are finally ready to relax.
Hilda plans to finish the laundry while Sam goes to buy a shiny new television. What could disturb their simple peace?
Turns out doors are merely decoration as Gary and Janey literally fall into the backyard, looking for help out of sticky situations.
Gary has lost his job, and is enamoured with his new girlfriend, Bobbi (Adele McNary) an 'experienced' trombone player, and running from a bookie named Beverly (Rob McCaffery) while the ever-dependent Janey has unexpectedly left her husband.
The family careens into an afternoon of calamity, showing them that ultimately they must celebrate how they can be together rather than apart.
Norm Foster’s heartwarming and relatable family comedy proves that there will always be a significant weight to an empty nest. A perfect story for these post-pandemic times!
Hilda's Yard opens April 7 and runs until April 30, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with an 8:00 curtain. Sunday matinees curtain at 2:00. The house will open 30 minutes before curtain.
Tickets are $28 for adults and $25 for students and seniors-GST included.
--
SPECIAL NOTE:
If you are holding a ticket to the original September 2021 production please email manyhatstheatre@shaw.ca Include your name, confirmation number, and the date you were to attend. Let us know which performance you would like to attend and tickets will be emailed to you. We will endeavour to place you in the same seats if at all possible!
Our safety protocol:
All attendees will be required to present their Covid vaccination passport and photo ID.
Masks will be required while in the theatre.
The theatre will be sanitized after every performance and there will be hand sanitizes at both doors.