Some challenging words from Jesus this week.
I want to think about the true reach of love, “If you love those who love you, what credit is that to you? For even sinners love those, who love them. If you do good to those who do good to you, what credit is that to you? For even sinners do the same” (Luke 6:32-34).
If you are to rate Jesus’ questions, these are among the most pointed and challenging ones. Have you seen these verses at work when someone truly seeks to love their enemy or do good to them?
I’m reminded of a Missionary to the Philippines, Lloyd Van Vactor, who was grabbed and held by a militant Muslim sect. He was led to a particular region to teach and serve Christians and Muslims and create good relationships between the two communities, with peace and reconciliation. The venue for peace was around a school, as both communities engaged in education.
Then 11-armed men, on March 9, 1979, took Lloyd away. Lloyd’s home church began to pray for Lloyd, his wife, and the group of abductors. People did ask why we should pray for these hijackers, and others said, “They get what they deserve.”
The church was now asked not to pray in general terms for Muslims and Christians; that’s relatively easy, but for the people who had taken their friend.
While Lloyd was in captivity, sadly, his wife died. Through wise leadership, the anger of the congregation was then guided in a positive direction.
They started a memorial scholarship fund in his wife’s name for people who might want to pursue ministry or social work as she had done—the money flooded in, as you can imagine.
After 20 days, Lloyd was handed over, no reason given, and no ransom money was paid, although a ransom had been raised. Lloyd, now a widower, was given a choice of where all the money should be donated. To the astonishment of many people, he took the scholarship money. He said that he wanted to give it to students, not to American students but specifically to Muslim students who were part of the Muslim sect that kidnapped him and threatened his life for those tormenting days of his confinement.
It would have been easy for the congregation to help their beloved ones at home, but, this missionary decided to give to his genuine enemies and live out one of the most challenging verses in the bible, “If you love only those who love you, what credit is it that to you?.” Retelling this remarkable story reminds me of Jesus’ words on the cross to his executioners, “Father, forgive them.”
