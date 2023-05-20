Android phone users are calling 911 without knowing they’re doing so. And it’s taking resources away from 911 dispatch centre resources, the B.C. RCMP say.
Dispatch centres are seeing a big increase in dropped 911 calls, caused by the Emergency SOS feature on Android smartphones. The feature allows users to quickly call 911.
Most of the time, people don’t realize the Emergency SOS has been activated and a call is made to 911, said RCMP superintendent Mike Bhatti, officer in charge of the Operational Communications Centres, in a statement.
The Emergency SOS feature on Android phones automatically calls 911 after the side button key is pressed five times successively.
After any call is made to 911, a police dispatcher must make sure that the caller is safe and that there is not a true emergency. If an accidental call is made from a smart phone, callers should stay on the phone and speak to a dispatcher.
The caller can explain the call was an accident and answer questions the dispatcher may have, RCMP say.
Android phone users are asked to turn off the Emergency SOS feature on their phones to prevent more accidental calls to 911. Dropped and abandoned calls take time and resources away from true emergencies.
The Emergency SOS feature can be turned off with these steps:
• Go to Settings of your phone.
• Click on the Safety and Emergency section.
• Slide the toggle to turn the Emergency SOS feature off.