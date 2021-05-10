The abundance of lilacs in Penticton, flowering profusely at the moment, is a wonder to behold. In white, purple, dark and light blue, their presence boldly announces spring with vibrant colours and heady aromas.
The Penticton Farmers' Market, heading into its fifth week, presents the look, smell and taste of spring, with first-of-the-season organic produce.
The early bird catches the worm, so they say, and in this case, tidy bunches of Hakurei turnips. A little smaller than a ping pong ball, the round, smooth white turnip, a member of the brassica family, is crisp and tender, perfect to eat raw or braised whole or in quarters, along with its dark green tops. Good olive oil and a sprinkle of salt is all that’s needed.
Asparagus is just starting to make an appearance at the market. Long, tender stalks, again, perfect to eat raw or quickly blanched. A new — to me — vendor is Rob Culver from Cawston’s Workhorse Farms, who is currently harvesting the young green and purple stalks from 15-year-old established plants.
The demand outweighs supply, so get to the market early. The newly opened Joy Road Bakeshop is a big fan of Workhorse’s asparagus, currently using the seasonal stalks in a savoury pastry with Gruyere cheese and fresh herbs, and is selling bundles of the stalks as part of their take-home provisions.
I have been adding the asparagus to my daily meze platter of raw vegetables, enjoyed with a simple squeeze of lemon and Maldon sea salt, alongside cheese, and slices of Joy Road’s sourdough bread. Simple is best to enjoy this seasonal, local treat.
Another stalky item coming on strong is rosy-hued rhubarb. Despite its reputation as a pie or crumble filling, it’s actually a versatile nutrient-packed vegetable — yes, vegetable.
As a child, I enjoyed eating chunks of the raw tart stalks dipped into white sugar, now I tone down its strong, tart taste by lightly poaching or roasting. It takes no time at all to soften the flesh, and in minutes you have a delicious accompaniment to slather on toast or pancakes, add to frozen yogurt or vanilla ice cream, or make into a sauce or compote.
Just as wine pairing attests to pairing wine of the region with flavours of the region, I enjoy a similar approach using other seasonal edibles.
For example, halibut, currently in season, pairs beautifully with rhubarb. A delicate note of sweet and tart, whether from roasting or poaching with sugar and orange juice — or a bit of ginger, enhances the halibut’s firm flesh and mild flavour.
You can also make the sauce sweet and sour by using a hit of vinegar, capers and white wine.
Either way, it’s a delicious celebration of springtime.
For some panache at the cocktail hour, a rhubarb syrup is easy to make, and a wonderful colourful addition to drinks.
Try adding it to sparkling, be it Prosecco or Cava, make a Collins with gin, lemon juice and sparkling wine, or a spritzer with white wine and soda. (You can substitute all soda for a mocktail version).
You can use a tall Collins glass with ice, a wine glass, or a champagne flute for an elegant brunch vibe. Whatever you choose, make it festive.
Above, is my go-to recipe for rhubarb syrup, a simple recipe that’s not cloyingly sweet.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and traveller, goes in search of the delectable.
Rhubarb Syrup
Makes approx 1 and 1/3 cups
2 cups of chopped rhubarb
½ cup of water
½ cup sugar
Put rhubarb, sugar and water in a medium pot and bring to the boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and cook for five minutes. Remove from the heat and let the mixture cool completely. Strain the liquid through a sieve into a clear glass jar or pitcher. Refrigerate until ready to use. Add it, to taste, — try an ounce to start — to enhance a refreshing beverage, perfect for spring.