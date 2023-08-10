A day trip to Big White will become a lot more feasible this season with the resort’s installation of its first vehicle charging stations.
The 100kW, 200A rapid charging stations are located in the main Happy Valley parking lot, next to the new central reservations building. Completion of the building, three times larger than the current reservations complex, has been delayed by pandemic-related construction challenges.
‘The reality has been that most people don’t bring their EVs to Big White. They use one of their other vehicles instead,’’ senior vice-president Michael Ballingall said Wednesday in an interview.
“We’ve been a long way from other charging stations, more than 50 kilometres away, and electric vehicles can lose their power quicker in cold weather,’’ he said. “If you lose power, nobody can bring you a can of gas. You’re sitting on the side of the road, looking at a big towing bill.
“With these new charging stations, we expect more people will bring their EVs, which will help to reduce the resort’s overall carbon footprint,” he said.
The steel frame of the new central reservations building has greeted Big White visitors at the entrance to the main parking lot for several years.
Work is now nearing completion, with an opening set for October. The existing reservations building will be repurposed with more shops, restaurants, and administrative space.