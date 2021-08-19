The Summerland Arts Council is presenting “Emergence,” a new gallery show featuring inspirational pottery created by Diane Walters.
The show is on display until Sept. 10 at the temporary gallery located in the lower level of Municipal Hall, 13211 Henry Ave.
“My most recent project, my current production line ‘Emergence,’ showcases how ceramics capture light and warmth with an interplay of light and colour,” Walters said at the opening reception Monday afternoon.
During the social isolation and fear in the time of COVID-19, Walters realized the most important aspect of being human was the need to be connected to each other.
With her eARTh Studios in Nelson closed due to COVID, Walters focused on creating the pieces on display which brings the lifeline between light and human connection to the dinner table.
The interior glaze is reminiscent of candlelight meant to symbolize the warm and comfort of connection to others, to ourselves, and to the earth while the white gloss exterior catches light of mind and life, Walters explained.
A lifelong potter with 42 years of throwing experience, she has worked extensively with low, medium, and high fire clays and glazes, hand building, sculpting, and wheel techniques.
“My parents owned a rock shop in Edmonton, and I became fascinated with geology,” she said.
This fascination underlies her lifelong artistic endeavours in clay and glaze materials, such as womanscape basins and tectonic platters which depict geological form and movement using natural oxides and sculptural formations.
They call out the message that the earth is alive, and she is holding us at the table, Walters explained on her website earthstudiosonline.com.
She recently teamed up with filmmaker and Emmy Award-winning editor Nancy Rosenblum to make the movie, “Dying into Becoming…. A Feast of Changes: How a Potter Mirrors Earth Evolution.”
The film opened this July in Nelson and will be shown in August 2022 in Summerland.
Ceramic art stands at the basis of human invention and artistic expression Walters explained.
“Today we live with change like never before. In navigating change, the lens of art reveals how embedded we are in the story of the earth itself. The churning forces of magma, mineral substance, water, biological life and bacterial metaphorize into a resilient plasticity for human expression—clay.”
A member of the B.C. Potters Guild, Walters regularly participates in workshops for advanced potters and attends the annual conference of the National Council of Ceramic Educators.
Her work is in galleries in in Alberta and B.C.
View the show on the web at: summerlandarts.com