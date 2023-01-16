Chiropractors are primarily concerned with helping correct any neuro-musculoskeletal (nerves, muscles and bones of the body) source of your pain or headache.
A specific chiropractic examination will determine whether chiropractic care is appropriate. This will determine whether the headache is caused, or aggravated, by misaligned vertebrae in the neck that may be creating nerve interference.
Chiropractic care may help prevent tension or irritation in the neck muscles. Sometimes chiropractic adjustments provide immediate relief for headache victims. A study of 87 headache victims who were treated with chiropractic adjustments over a two-year period revealed marked improvement.
Common migraines had ceased altogether or was much improved in 85 percent of the females and 50 percent of the males. Every headache is an individual case and may require special instructions or recommendations.
To prevent headaches maintain good posture. Avoid getting overtired to the point of exhaustion. Avoid too little or too much sleep and don't sleep on your stomach. If headaches are affecting your life call R3vive Chiropractic today for help.
