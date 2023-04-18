Longtime columnist Bill Stollery, recently had a book published. The book is structured as a collection of the columns that he wrote for the Penticton Herald. The title is “Better World, Safer, Cleaner, Fairer, More Secure,” the basic content of the book is based on.
Many people are concerned about the future and feel powerless. This book will tell them how they can participate in creating a better world and provide them with confidence and reasons for optimism.
“Helping to create a better world requires a global perspective. Sciences, including social science and applied science, help solve world concerns but also create new concerns. Our democratic governments have the major role in addressing the world concerns, from climate change, to inequality, to wars and conflicts,”Stollery said in a press release.
“Our governments need additional financial income to participate in addressing these concerns. New sources of income for governments are suggested in this book. This income must be applied so as not to increase inflation.”
Stollery says his book helps people understand the global concerns and provides some possible solutions. Education is an important part of both understanding and creating a better world. Creating a better world is a longer-term process. The book is structured to be used as a future reference, he said.
Stollery will be presenting the book at a series of book signings in the near future.