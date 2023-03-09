By J.P. SQUIRE
Okanagan Newspaper Group
This could be the Year of Rail Trail Construction with another major project announced this week.
The Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail has received a $500,000 provincial grant to construct a 25-kilometre walking/biking rail trail south of the existing and active CP Rail tracks (currently operated by CN Rail) from Lansdowne Road in the Township of Spallumcheen (near Swan Lake) to Smith Drive in the City of Armstrong.
CN Rail has agreed to support this project with a long-term lease agreement for those lands, which will allow for the development of a four-metre-wide, compact-aggregate trail designed for universal accessibility.
The partnership effort involves the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), Splatsin First Nation and the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO). The total grant application is for $820,000, with the Provincial Active Transportation Infrastructure Grant Program funding $500,000, and the CSRD and RDNO each
contributing approximately $160,000 from reserve funds.
The funds will apply directly to the development of multi-use recreational active trail development, and will include road crossings, barriers and signage to allow for safer access.
“From its beginnings, this project has been about working together to create a legacy project that will connect our communities with a pathway that promotes active living for people of all ages and abilities,” said Kevin Flynn, CSRD board chair.
“This grant funding partnership allows for the development of another key section of the rail trail, and we are very appreciative of that.”
“This important and timely grant funding is appreciated as it brings the total dollars raised very close to the amount needed to develop the entire Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail,” said Grahame Go, chief executive officer of the Splatsin Development Corporation.
Community research showed that residents and visitors who want to walk or cycle in this area are discouraged by the risks of using roads intended for motor vehicles. Currently, there are no separated pathways for this type of transportation.
“Construction of the rail trail is starting this spring, and this additional support will ensure its success − leading to the preservation of Splatsin’s cultural assets and promotion of indigenous values, while simultaneously providing recreational and tourism economic opportunities for the region.”
The rail trail project will create a safe space for walking and cycling from Sicamous to Armstrong.
“We’ve all seen how well the Okanagan Rail Trail gets people outside and active, even throughout the colder months, and the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail is sure to do the same,” said RDNO board chair Kevin Acton. “Investing in active transportation corridors allows the opportunity to leave the car behind and enjoy nature which helps keep people and the environment healthy.”
Planning for the construction of this section of trail is already underway and it is hoped construction will begin in 2023. The grant stipulates the funds must be used before the end of 2025.
“Any surplus funding from that grant would see construction of trail beyond Lansdowne Road,” said Tracy Hughes, CSRD communications coordinator.
“This grant, however, would not cover the cost of a pedestrian overpass needed for the trail between Stepney Road to the City of Armstrong. The rail trail partners plan to submit an application to the Federal Active Transportation Grant program this spring that would, if successful, fund the construction of a pedestrian overpass and the remaining section of trail.”
This project team is not currently developing connectivity of the trail between Armstrong and Vernon located in the RDNO, she added.
“I do know the Township of Spallumcheen included that discussion in their active transportation planning,” said Phil McIntyre-Paul, senior consultant with the Shuswap Trail Alliance.
“And I know City of Armstrong staff have been considering it in their active transportation and trails planning. As is the RDNO and Vernon. But there are challenges with each of the potential route options.”
The Ribbons of Green Trails Society of Vernon has established a sub-committee to nudge the planning process forward, McIntyre-Paul added.
“There are also ongoing joint update meetings happening annually between the Trails to the Okanagans, Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail, Vernon Ribbons-of-Green and the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail community committee,” he said, to keep everyone in the loop about the potential for a valley-wide trail from Sicamous to the Canada-U.S. border.
“And the Shuswap Trails Roundtable sub-regional break-out group has brought players together for several conversations on this over the past few years. Everyone is poised to support it.”
“Connecting Okanagan Rail Trail to the Shuswap-North Okanagan Rail Trail remains a long-term goal for us, but that section of the rail corridor is still in use so we are looking into alternatives,” said Ashley Gregerson, RDNO communications officer.
In May 2022, the Splatsin, in partnership with RDNO and CSRD, applied for a $12.5-million Infrastructure Canada Federal Active Transportation Grant to develop
42.6 kilometres of the 50-kilometre Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail.
That funding (in the final approval stage) would cover trail development within Splatsin te Secwépemc territory from kilometre zero at the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous to kilometre 42.6 near Stepney Road in the Township of Spallumcheen.
“In the meantime, the rail trail owners are starting construction of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail through the other grants and funds that have been assembled,” said McIntyre-Paul.
“CSRD issued the first tender for a rock scaling contract for the section along Mara Lake from Sicamous. And we should see more tenders coming for the test section through Enderby. We should see more information starting to flow as construction gets underway.”
The total fundraising goal was $17 million and $15.5 million has been raised to date, he said, which should cover construction from kilometre zero to kilometre 42. 6 including key erosion repairs, and kilometre 49-50 between Armstrong and Lansdowne Road.
“The pedestrian overpass over Highway 97A just north of Armstrong at Stepney Road and final 6.4-kilometre section are left to fund.
“The rail trail technical operational committee are getting more detailed costing prepared now they are down to the last section to raise funds for. Pretty exciting,” he said.