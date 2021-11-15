We have just passed All Soul’s Day (The Day of the Dead) on Nov. 2 and Remembrance Day on the 11th.
It seems like this is a season for remembering deceased loved ones, so it is an appropriate time to discuss what are called mourning stamps.
These are postage stamps issued at times of national bereavement, shortly after the death of an important royal or government figure. They are often all black or have a black border as part of the design, or may have the border added to existing stamps. Canada has never issued true mourning stamps, but many countries have.
In the late 1800s and early 1900s, there was a tradition of using envelopes with black borders to carry death announcements or messages of sympathy. These can be interesting items to collect. I have one from Skippack, Pennsylvania from 1912, advising that “teams of horses will be waiting to pick up mourners that arrive on the 11:22 train.”
As the use of the telephone and newspaper obituaries increased, these distinctive letters disappeared, but the idea was passed on to stamps.
What is considered the first mourning stamp is a black 1866 issue picturing Abraham Lincoln, a year after his assassination. Dramatic black and red borders accompanied V. I. Lenin’s 1924 mourning stamp, produced within 5 days of his death; those printers were really under the gun! Tragedies for Belgium in the 1930s produced stamps: King Albert died in a 1934 mountaineering accident and beautiful young Queen Astrid was killed in a car accident the following year. Moustachioed Marshal Pilsudski of Poland died in 1935 as well and was honoured with a stamp.
When Greece issued mourning stamps for President Roosevelt in 1945, it was the first time that a mourning stamp was produced by a country outside the deceased’s home nation. By 1963 this had changed; 44 countries issued postal signs of bereavement within a year of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.
Heavy black borders added to existing portrait stamps can have a dramatic effect. Good examples are the stamps overprinted on the deaths of King Alexander of Yugoslavia, President Paul von Hindenburg of Germany and King George II of Greece. The black makes an elegant and eye-catching frame on well-known regular stamps.
Great Britain used sombre colours and a muted Queen’s head to grieve for Sir Winston Churchill in 1965. The death of Diana, Princess of Wales, was marked by five different portraits bordered in purple, plus a purple Queen’s head. The colour seems unusual, but purple is associated with both royalty and mourning.
The Queen Mother’s 90th birthday was celebrated with four silver-bordered stamps showing different stages in her life; her 2002 mourning stamps simply reissued these with black borders and a black Queen’s head.
Lastly, the Netherlands is unique in its use of mourning/funeral stamps; simple, single-coloured stamps are produced for the sole use of speeding death announcements on their way. Postal employees are instructed to give priority to mail showing these stamps. Combine this with the liberal Dutch euthanasia laws and it explains a little story I read recently: a Dutch person was speaking on the phone to a friend who was suffering from terminal cancer. The conversation ended with the friend saying that they wouldn’t talk again, as her euthanasia appointment was booked for tomorrow. Nevertheless, it was still a shock when the mail on the very next day carried the friend’s death announcement card.
Maybe a sad topic to collect, but a part of life. Think of a loved one you miss today.
