Show number five, the last one in the current music series at the Summerland Community Centre, 9710 Brown St., takes place on Friday, June 23, at 7 p.m.
Leader of Sax Among Friends (SAF), Don Wade, has been performing for longer than he cares to admit, but has a whole lot of fun doing it. He retired from teaching music in Vancouver, played professionally there with SAF for years before moving to Naramata and re-forming Sax Among Friends with new musicians. This included Yanti, who was at the beginning of her now soaring career as a vocalist with this group. Yanti now also sings with other prominent groups in the Valley, including the Crawford Crossley group and the Justin Glibbery Quintet. Yanti has enchanted audiences with her emotional and powerful voice, and her vibrant stage presence.
Don has a soft, buttery sound with all his saxes and peppers all performances with humourous stories, accented by his “southern twang”. His choice of “Dr. Elevenfingers” Mel Zachary on keys complements Wade’s style with intermittent seriousness and humour as well.
This session, SAF’s “good friend on the bottom end” will be bassist Graham Walker of Summerland.
Last but not least, on drums will be Rod he’s-everywhere-he’s-everywhere Rose. With his adaptable style, Rod has accompanied all of the groups since Jammin’ Jazz events started!
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. to a cafe style ambience and with a cash bar for wine and beer. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Artisans of the Okanagan, 13211A N. Victoria, at the door, or e-transfer (Will Call) c/o . Next show will be July 14 with Marty Edwards & the Revival.