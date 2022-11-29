Restaurant owners with food scraps to spare are invited to contribute them to a Penticton woman’s efforts to help feed the community.
Katie O’Kell says she’s already amassed four tonnes of organic waste that’s now being turned into compost for a spring garden at her home.
“O'Kell is planning a modest 250-square-foot garden for 2023, with hopes of expanding it each year. To keep organic farming and water conservation as priorities, she will need more compost and an irrigation system to expand. The goal is to provide fresh homegrown fruits and vegetables for locals who need it, with no questions asked,” said O’Kell in a press release.
The material already being composted includes grape stems from Serendipity Winery, where O’Kell works as winemaker, plus food waste from Serendipity’s bistro and Honey Toast Café.
O’Kell, who ran unsuccessfully for a spot on Penticton city council in the 2021 byelection and 2022 general election, said she “repeatedly heard concerns of people unable to feed their families” during both campaigns, and is now using her biology degree and vineyard experience “to help solve this problem.”
Any restaurant owners interesting in helping O’Kell should email her at katie.okell@gmail.com.