This last weekend many churches in the Okanagan Valley had their Christmas events and concerts.
At Willow Park Church in Kelowna, we had our 32nd Living Nativity. The event began in those days on the grass area outside the church, often in the freezing wind and snow curling around the manager. Hearty carols were sung to fight back the Canadian winter.
The event has changed over the years; it has grown and moved inside, taking over the whole church. This year we received 7,500 people through the doors, continuing to see the event as a gift to the Okanagan.
My favourite moment is when a real baby is brought onto the stage; you can’t but be captured and contemplate the beauty as Mary and Joseph gazed at the tiny child. Sometimes we have had screamers not quite the “little Lord Jesus, No crying He makes.”
The shepherds arrive in earthy colours, holding their wooden staff, standing transfixed and then the wise men from the East
following the star. The moment is captured as the stage lights dim, the choir sings, and every one is static, framed by the wooden, rickety stable.
Whatever you may believe about who the person Jesus was, as C.S. Lewis wrote, Jesus is either a liar, a lunatic or truly the Lord. One cannot deny the massive impact the baby being born in the smallest of villages has made on the world.
This year we had the gymnasium decorated with Christmas trees and thousands of tiny lights, the title for the hall was “Heroes of the Faith.” A gallery of people whose lives were changed and impacted by that baby’s birth. Each hero frozen as a mannequin, then, at set times, would spring to life and share their story to the anticipating crowd.
First, we had William Wilberforce, who fought all his life for the abolition of slavery, a truly courageous British politician and devoted Christian who said, “You may choose to look the other way, but you can never say again that you did not know.”
Onto Florence Nightingale, who, out of Christian love and mercy, brought a radical, scientific approach to nursing that would change the world. As she said, “I am of certainly convinced that the greatest heroes are those who do their duty in the daily grind of domestic affairs whilst the world whirls as a maddening dreidel.”
Then there was Rosa Parks, an American activist in the civil rights movement best known for her pivotal role in the Montgomery bus boycott, as churches agreed to join her and stand up against the injustice.
The exhibition had many other well-known individuals and could have had thousands if we had an endless space. All because of the birth of that child in the small town of Bethlehem.
We could all be a hero of faith in some small way by showing kindness, mercy, generosity and love. I did wonder whether hero is the right word; on reflection, maybe we are all called to be servants. Jesus came to serve the world, and these wonderful people showed us how to serve – heroically.
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna. This is a regular column in our weekend edition.